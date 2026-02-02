DGCA Shares Info On Airfares With Competition Comm In Relation To Dec's IndiGo Flight Disruptions

Aviation regulator DGCA has provided various information, including route information, market share and average airfares, of all scheduled airlines to the Competition Commission, which is assessing whether the country's largest airline indulged in unfair business practices.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) decided to assess the business practices of IndiGo following the massive flight disruptions in early December 2025.

To queries about competition in the airline industry, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the government will continue to review regulatory frameworks and policy measures as required to safeguard consumer welfare and maintain fair market practices.

The country's aviation sector is deregulated and airlines are free to operate flights and deploy capacity on routes based on their commercial viability and market considerations.

Responding to a question on whether there is coordination undertaken with the CCI or other regulators to monitor and address abuse of dominant position in route allocation and pricing, the minister said the CCI, on Dec. 23, sought certain information from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The information sought was regarding passengers carried, route information, market share and average airfares of all scheduled airlines.

"The requested information has been provided to CCI by DGCA on Jan. 13 2026," Mohol said in a written reply.

CCI keeps a tab on unfair competition in the marketplace, and as a first step, makes a prima facie assessment of a case. If there is a prima facie conclusion that the entity concerned has violated competition norms, then the regulator orders a detailed probe by its Director General (DG).

At present, in the case of IndiGo, the anti-trust watchdog is assessing whether there is prima facie evidence of anti-competitive practices.

The watchdog will be mainly looking at whether the airline abused its dominant position, violating the competition norms.

