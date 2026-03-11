Middle East Crisis: Delhi Races To Book LPG Cylinders As New Rule Hits, Says Report

Panic booking of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has started in Delhi as the government's new 25-day refill rule comes into effect. On Tuesday, the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic supply amid disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

As a result, gas agencies in the national capital and other regions are reporting a surge in calls from anxious customers. Many are requesting multiple cylinders as uncertainty looms over the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, triggered on Feb. 28.

Several Delhi-based retailers told Hindustan Times that while there is no actual shortage, demand for priority delivery has risen sharply. On Monday, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas mandated a 25-day minimum gap between domestic LPG cylinder bookings, up from earlier 21 days. The move is aimed at curbing panic buying, hoarding and black marketing.

Customers Rush To Agencies

However, fearing disruption in supply, customers are rushing to their gas agencies, hoping to secure extra cylinders or booking them early. This comes even as the government has assured that sufficient LPG stocks are available.

“There are people who made bookings three or four days ago but we are unable to provide them cylinders because of this rule,” a representative from Atul Enterprises in Janata Market in central Delhi told HT.

Some LPG agencies in West Delhi reported supply shortages on Tuesday. Avinash Pandey, a Kirti Nagar storekeeper, told HT that they usually receive 350 cylinders daily from Haryana but got none on this day. The agency relied on selling cylinders from Monday's stock.

Commercial Establishments Affected

Commercial establishments in Delhi are also facing growing uncertainty over LPG supply, triggering concerns about restaurant operations. A Siddhartha Enterprises representative in Rajinder Nagar said that they have stopped supplying cylinders to commercial users, as bookings spiked among domestic customers, said the report.

Harnoor Singh, manager at Milind Gas Service in Vikaspuri, told the publication that cylinders are being sold at nearly double the cost on the black market. A tea seller from New Friends Colony confirmed that the prices have jumped from Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,000.

Amid these issues, restaurants are struggling as the supply constraint has made gas-intensive cooking difficult. Varun Khera, owner of The Imperial Spice in Connaught Place, said that the situation is worsened by the ban on coal tandoors in the national capital, resulting in limited alternatives, it added.

