Guwahati Airport's New Terminal Begins Commercial Operations

The new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati began commercial operations on Sunday, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcoming the first batch of passengers.

The new terminal was ceremonially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 last.

"Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa formally inaugurated operations at the new integrated terminal at @GuwahatiAirport, marking a major leap in Assam's aviation infrastructure", the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"On the occasion, Hon'ble CM warmly greeted the first batch of passengers, ushering in a new and elevated travel experience for the region," it added.

The director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., which operates LGBIA, Jeet Adani, was also present on the occasion.

The operationalisation followed phased live trials covering check-in, baggage handling, security and aircraft turnaround before full deployment.

The commencement of operations was marked by the issuance of a ceremonial boarding pass to the first departing passenger and the arrival of an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai at the new facility, a statement said.

A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and cultural performances were held at the arrivals forecourt, with participation from artisan communities, tea garden workers, frontline staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, underscoring the region's cultural identity alongside infrastructure expansion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma expressed his gratitude to Gautam Adani for keeping his commitment of investing Rs 50,000 crore, made during Advantage Assam 2.0 last year.

"I believe with the operationalisation of this new terminal, Assam's tourism will get a boost. It will be a gamechanger for the state. The culture of Assam has been respected during the construction of this new airport terminal, and as Assamese, we are proud of it," he said.

Jeet Adani said the expansion reflects the region's evolving demand and long-term growth trajectory.

"Today is more than a commercial milestone. It is a proud moment for the people of Assam and the North-East. It resonates with the Prime Minister's vision for future-ready infrastructure and with the Chief Minister's mission to position Assam as the economic engine of the North East," he added.

With throughput crossing nine million passengers in recent years, the LGBIA ranks among the country's top 10 to 12 busiest airports by passenger volume, the statement said.

The expanded 13.1 million capacity provides headroom for route additions, higher aircraft frequencies and international network growth.

The airport connects 21 domestic destinations and three international routes, Bangkok, Paro and Singapore, and currently handles more than 130 aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) daily.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Indian architect Nuru Karim, the terminal draws inspiration from Assam's ‘kopou phool' (foxtail orchid) and incorporates more than 140 metric tonnes (MT) of bamboo.

The design received the International Architecture Award 2025 for integrating regional identity with contemporary infrastructure.

The airport is operated by AAHL through its subsidiary Guwahati International Airport Ltd.

