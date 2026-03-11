'Come Early, Go Early': Flexi Hours Option Launched For Mumbai's Female Government Employees

In a move aimed at providing women employees in Mumbai respite from the peak hour commute in crowded suburban trains, Maharashtra has introduced the 'Come Early, Go Early' initiative. The flexible hours scheme is for female state government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Announcing the scheme during her maiden speech in the legislative council, newly-appointed deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar said the state government was committed to the overall development of women and to the creation of a society where women were assured respect, equal opportunities, and security.

Initiative to avoid rush hour in Mumbai local

Women employees can now report to office between 9:15 am and 9:45 am and leave the office earlier by the same number of minutes, with a cap of 30 minutes.

The deputy CM said the move was aimed at providing respite for women during peak hour commute. "This decision (of flexible office timings) would provide major relief to women by easing the inconvenience they face due to rush hour crowds," she stated.

The government specified that women who avail this option must ensure their official responsibilities are not compromised. It clarified that in instances involving critical tasks such as legislative duties, court cases, or urgent workplace assignments, the employees involved might be required to remain beyond the flexible hours based on administrative requirements.

