Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Begins In Telangana, G Kishan Reddy Participates - Here's How To Register Online

Telangana Census 2027 self-enumeration began on April 26, with residents now able to submit household details online through the official portal. The digital exercise runs until May 10 and opens a direct route for citizens to take part in the Census process.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy joined the launch and completed the process digitally. He said the exercise is the first official Census held since the formation of Telangana.

The move matters because Census data guides fund allocation, planning and future welfare decisions. Authorities said accurate population figures help ensure development benefits reach all citizens.

Why It Counts

Mr. Reddy said the Census will become the base for the state's future planning. Accurate data helps shape socio-economic policy and supports fair distribution of resources, he said.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he called the exercise more than a headcount and described it as a "roadmap for the country's progress."

He added that each data point is linked to the nation's future and supports the vision of a "Viksit Bharat".

How To Apply

Bharathi Holikeri, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations in Telangana, said the Self-Enumeration facility allows citizens to participate directly through the official portal, se.census.gov.in.

The online system lets households enter details digitally for a faster and more efficient Census process.

Residents can complete the process in these steps:

Visit the official self-enumeration portal.

Enter your mobile number, complete the captcha and verify with OTP.

Select your State or UT, District, Town or Village, then mark your home on the map.

Choose your preferred language, including English or one of 15 Indian languages.

Fill household details, housing conditions, amenities and family member information across about 33 questions.

Submit the form and receive an 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID by SMS or email.

Share the SE ID when the official enumerator visits to complete the process.

The self-enumeration phase in Telangana will remain open until May 10. Officials are expected to use the submitted IDs during field visits to complete the wider Census exercise.

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