CBSE Board Exams 2026: Check New Rules For Class 10 And 12 Students, Updated Exam Pattern, Evaluation Criteria

As Class 10 and 12 CBSE students gear up to take their board exams, it is important for them to note key changes made by the Central Board of Secondary Education in keeping with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a recent circular, the Board announced an updated exam structure, eligibility requirements, and registration procedures.

Two Attempts For Class 10

The implementation of a two-attempt system for Class 10 students is among the most noteworthy revisions for 2026. The mandatory board examination in February will be the first attempt.

Students who want to improve their scores can opt for a second attempt in May 2026. This aims to give students greater flexibility and reduce the pressure as the higher score from the two attempts will be considered, the circular stated.

New Exam Pattern

In addition, the CBSE has changed the exam format to place greater emphasis on analytical and application-based learning. Under the new format, competency-based questions like case studies and real-world problem-solving will make up half of the paper. While 20% of the questions will be objective, 30% will comprise both short and long response questions. Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will follow this structure.

Section-Wise Responses

Strict sectional answering guidelines have also been introduced by CBSE in a few subjects. While social science responses must adhere to subject-specific parts like history and geography, science students must write their responses in the appropriate sections for biology, chemistry, and physics. Responses submitted in the incorrect section will not be considered.



Additionally, eligibility requirements have been strengthened. Internal evaluations will account for 20% to 40% of final grades, depending on the course, and a minimum of 75% attendance is now required. Additionally, all students need to register via the Pariksha Sangam Portal, where they will be given individual APAAR IDs for online academic tracking.

Exam Dates For Classes 10, 12

Exams for Class 10 end on March 11, and those for Class 12 conclude on April 10. All exams will be administered offline using pen and paper mode at specified locations in India and overseas.

