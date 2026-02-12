Bengaluru: Planning to Head to Nandi Hills on Valentine's Day? Here's Bad News for Visitors

If couples and travellers around Bengaluru are planning to head to Nandi Hills, there's bad news for them, as for the first time, the Chikkaballapura district administration has announced a complete closure on visiting Nandi Hills on February 14, citing law and order and public safety concerns.

According to Moneycontrol, the deputy commissioner of Chikkaballapura has ordered a prohibition on entering the hill station from 6 am to 6 pm on February 14.

No private vehicles, tourists will be permitted to enter the hill station, as security personnel will be deployed at different entry points. Authorities have stated that the surge in high footfall during Valentine's Day has made crowd management hard in recent years.

Nandi Hills for many Bengalurians is an escape from their busy schedule on the weekend. The hill station is popular for sunrise views and misty views.

While similar restrictions were issued on New year and other occasions, this is for the first time such a restriction is being imposed on Valentine's Day.

According to local authorities, Valentine's Day witnesses a sharp spike in visitors. The hill station is mainly popular among young couples and groups, the road leading to the hill station records huge traffic congestion and parking issues.

What can travellers and couples choose instead of Nandi Hills?

Skandagiri: Also known as Kalavara Durga, this trekking destination is famous for its night treks and breathtaking sunrise views above the clouds, similar to Nandi Hills.

Ramanagara : Known for its rocky landscape and as the filming location of Sholay, it offers trekking, rock climbing, and scenic sunset viewpoints.

: Known for its rocky landscape and as the filming location of Sholay, it offers trekking, rock climbing, and scenic sunset viewpoints. Savandurga: One of Asia's largest monolith hills, popular for challenging treks, panoramic views, and ancient temple sites.

