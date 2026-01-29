Are Schools Closed In Mumbai Today? All You Need To Know About Three-Day State Mourning Declared By Maharashtra After Ajit Pawar's Death

The government on Wednesday declared three days of state mourning across Maharashtra as a mark of respect to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, officials said.

A message circulated by the protocol section of the General Administration Department said Pawar passed away on the morning of Jan. 28.

As per the government's instructions, state mourning will be observed from Jan 28 to Jan 30, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is flown regularly, the department said in an official communication.

Schools across Mumbai will remain open today, Jan. 29 even as Maharashtra has declared three-day state mourning following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic aircraft crash near Baramati.

Schools in Mumbai have informed parents that they remain open. "The Education Dept has informed that today was a declared holiday. From tomorrow school as usual. Mourning in the state for three days as a mark of respect. Schools remain open," read a message from an ICSE school in Kandivli.

There will be no official entertainment during the mourning period.

The department further declared that all state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday on account of the demise of the deputy chief minister. However, the offices remain functional today as usual.

The message, issued under the signature of Under Secretary HP Baviskar, directed all authorities concerned to take necessary action immediately and ensure strict compliance with the instructions.

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others landed near Baramati.

The last rites of the NCP president will be performed at the ground of Vidya Pratishtan, an educational institute founded by the Pawar family, with full state honours at 11 am on Thursday.'

(with inputs from PTI)



