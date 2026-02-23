Ranveer Singh Moves Karnataka HC To Quash FIR Over Alleged Kantara 'Daiva' Remark — Check Details Here

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in connection with alleged remarks concerning a 'deity' during a public event, reported PTI. The case arises from a complaint filed by advocate Prashanth, following which an FIR was registered at the High Grounds Police Station.

The complaint pertains to statements allegedly made by the actor while referring to the film Kantara: Chapter 1 during an award function held in Goa.

According to the complaint, Singh attempted to recreate the climax sequence of Kantara: Chapter 1 while praising director and actor Rishab Shetty at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in November 2025.

It has been alleged that during the imitation of a Daiva performance, he referred to it as "devil." Some individuals from coastal Karnataka objected to the act, stating that the Daiva ritual represents a sacred cultural and spiritual tradition and is not merely a cinematic portrayal.

There were also allegations that he made references to Chamundi Daiva in a manner considered offensive.

Following the registration of the FIR, police issued notices to Singh seeking his response. Police sources stated that as there was no reply from the actor, the High Grounds police initiated steps to proceed further in accordance with legal procedure.

According to economic times, in his plea before the High Court, Singh's legal team argued that his remarks were intended as appreciation for the film and its performance.

They submitted that his actions were motivated by admiration and that the matter had been unnecessarily given a criminal dimension. The lawyers also sought an urgent same-day hearing, stating that the actor was facing significant stress due to the case.

The petition is listed for hearing on Feb. 24 before the bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna.

During the proceedings, the court questioned the request for urgency. Justice Nagaprasanna observed whether a matter should be given immediate priority solely because the petitioner is a well-known Bollywood actor, reported economictimes.

The court further remarked on whether similar urgency would be expected to move even faster for a Hollywood star. It was a firm and fair reminder that no one gets a shortcut inside a courtroom, regardless of how famous they are.

