23% Indians Believe Social Media Is 'Bad' For Democracy; Lower Than Global Average: Pew Survey

Only 23% of Indians say social media has been more of a bad thing for democracy, putting India well below the global median of 35%, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

The findings show that Indian respondents remain considerably more positive about the role of social media in democracy. About 66% of Indians said social media has been more of a good thing, while 23% took a negative view.

Pew's Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey covered 45,658 people across 37 countries, with interviews conducted between February 8 and May 13, 2026. The research examined how people view social media's broader impact on democracy and political life.

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India's 23% negative assessment was among the lower shares recorded in the Asia-Pacific region.

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Thailand and Singapore recorded 21% and 22%, respectively, while the Philippines stood at 23%. By comparison, 43% of respondents in Indonesia and Japan viewed social media as bad for democracy, while Australia recorded 52%.

At the global level, 35% was the median share saying social media has been bad for democracy, compared with 55% who said it has been good.

The most⁠ negative assessments came from the Netherlands, Fran‌ce, t﻿he US and Germany, where 70%, 65%, 64% and 61% respectively described social media as bad for democrac⁠y.

However, ‌the survey also high‍lights concerns among Indians about the wider effects of online platforms. 62% of Indian respondents said so﻿cial ​media and in‍ternet access have made people easier to manipulate with false information and rumours, while 51% s​aid they ha‌ve made people more divided in their political opinions.

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At the same time, 66% of Indians said these technologies have made people more informed about current events, and 55% said they have helped people have a more meaningful voice in politics.

The findings point to a mixed assessment in India: social media is widely viewed as beneficial for democratic participation and access to information, even as concerns remain over misinformation and political divisions.

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