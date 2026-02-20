'Mental Agony': BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal's Bag Goes Missing On IndiGo Flight

BJP Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal has alleged that his checked-in baggage went missing after he travelled on an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Belagavi.

The MP shared a detailed account of the incident on X, describing the situation as causing “mental agony” and “financial loss,” and sought an immediate explanation from the airline's leadership as well as intervention from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

In his post, Khandelwal wrote, "Shameful experience with @IndiGo6E. I travelled from New Delhi to Belagavi on Flight 6E-5237 today. While I reached my destination, my baggage did not. There is no clarity on its whereabouts."

He stated that the missing baggage had caused him "immense mental agony, serious inconvenience, and financial loss" as he was forced to purchase essential clothing and personal items immediately after landing.

The MP further said that the bag contained "important and valuable documents", which made the matter more distressing. "Such negligence and poor baggage management are completely unacceptable," he wrote. "If this is the experience extended to a sitting Member of Parliament, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary passengers."

Tagging IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers and the airline's official handle, Khandelwal demanded clarification. He also tagged Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, writing, "This reflects deeply concerning operational standards at IndiGo. Immediate intervention is needed."

Responding publicly on X, IndiGo's official account apologised for the inconvenience. “Dear Sir, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Kindly be assured that our team is coordinating internally and making every effort to have your luggage delivered to the location convenient to you at the earliest. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. ~Team IndiGo,” the airline wrote.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also responded through its official X handle. “Dear Sir, We have shared your details with the concerned airline for necessary action. They will get in touch with you for further assistance. Regards, Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the ministry posted.

