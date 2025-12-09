Nothing Will Change Post Warner Bros. Deal Announcement; Netflix Assures Its 300 Million Subscribers
Last Friday, Netflix announced that it will acquire Warner Bros. for a total enterprise value of $82.7 billion, which translates to $72 billion equity value.
Nothing is changing for 300 million subscriber of Netflix Inc post the announcement of acquiring Warner Bros., the streaming service assured. In a mail, Netflix said that both streaming services will continue to operate separately.
Netflix has more processes to complete, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. "You'll hear from us when we have more share," the mail said. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can continue to enjoy watching shows, films, and other contents as before on their current membership plan.
Netflix asked its subscriber to reach out to the Help Centre for more information in case of a query regarding its deal with the Warner Bros.
Netflix has entered a definitive agreement with Warner Bros., Discovery Inc. to acquire Warner Bros. and its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO, it said in an article on its website.
As a part of the deal, Netflix will maintain Warner Bros.' current operations.
The deal is combining Warner Bros.'s iconic franchises and stories libraries with Netflix's Leading Entertainment Service, which will create an extraordinary offer for consumers.
The combination will offer more choices and great value for consumers and create more opportunities for the creative community and generate value for shareholders, Netflix said in the article. The acquisition will strengthen the entertainment industry.
Beloved franchise shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz, and the DC Universe will join the extensive portfolio of Netflix, including Wednesday, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Adolescence, and Extraction.