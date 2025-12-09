Nothing Will Change Post Warner Bros. Deal Announcement; Netflix Assures Its 300 Million Subscribers

Nothing is changing for 300 million subscriber of Netflix Inc post the announcement of acquiring Warner Bros., the streaming service assured. In a mail, Netflix said that both streaming services will continue to operate separately.

Netflix has more processes to complete, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. "You'll hear from us when we have more share," the mail said. In the meantime, Netflix subscribers can continue to enjoy watching shows, films, and other contents as before on their current membership plan.

Netflix asked its subscriber to reach out to the Help Centre for more information in case of a query regarding its deal with the Warner Bros.