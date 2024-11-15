China’s Steel Output Recovers As Market Responds To Stimulus

(Bloomberg) --Chinese steel output recovered in October, snapping four months of declines, as sentiment brightens following Beijing’s efforts to rekindle economic growth.

Healthier margins allowed steelmakers to churn out more metal on a monthly basis for the first time since May, with production rising to 81.88 million tons, an increase of 6.2% on September and 2.9% higher than last year, according to the statistics bureau on Friday.

The increase means that the cumulative drop in output over the first 10 months compared to 2023 has now narrowed to 3%, suggesting the industry is still on track to surpass 1 billion tons for a fifth consecutive year at current operating rates.