Vaishali Election Results 2025: Siddharth Patel Vs Ajay Kumar Kushwaha — Who's Winning?
In the 2020 assembly polls, Siddharth Patel of the JD(U) had won by a margin of 7,413 votes against Sanjeev Singh of INC.
Counting is underway for the Vaishali seat in Bihar, where Siddharth Patel of JD(U) is facing Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD.
Vaishali seat is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.
The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 59.01%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Raj Kishore Singh of JD(U) had won in the 2015 elections against Brishin Patel of HAMS.
In the last three elections, the constituency emerged as a JD(U) stronghold as the party won all of the three contests.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.