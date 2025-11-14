Vaishali Election Results 2025: Siddharth Patel Vs Ajay Kumar Kushwaha — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Vaishali seat in Bihar, where Siddharth Patel of JD(U) is facing Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD.

Vaishali seat is in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Siddharth Patel of the JD(U) had won by a margin of 7,413 votes against Sanjeev Singh of INC. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 59.01%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Raj Kishore Singh of JD(U) had won in the 2015 elections against Brishin Patel of HAMS.