Putin Heads For Win In Russia Election Without Real Opponent
Turnout has already exceeded 62%, state television reported, citing Russia’s Central Election Commission.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia is holding the final day of voting in its presidential election on Sunday with Vladimir Putin poised to clinch a new term to pursue his war in Ukraine and confrontation with the West.
Turnout has already exceeded 62%, state television reported, citing Russia’s Central Election Commission. Voting is due to conclude in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region at 9 p.m. Moscow time, with results of exit polling likely to be released shortly after.
Putin received a record 77% of the vote in the 2018 election on a turnout of 67.5%. The Kremlin is determined to deliver a similarly high result and turnout this time in order to cast his victory as proof the country is united behind the war in Ukraine.
He’s facing no serious opposition in the tightly controlled election, with three other candidates all representing parties loyal to the Kremlin.
Already Russia’s longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, 71-year-old Putin is set to extend his nearly quarter-century rule by another six years with his troops on the offensive in Ukraine. Russia is pressing its advantage in the third year of the invasion as Ukraine struggles to supply its forces with munitions amid delays in military aid from its US and European allies.
Russia’s wartime economy has largely weathered the shock of unprecedented international sanctions, thanks to a continuing flow of energy revenues and a massive injection of government spending to support the defense industry and shield domestic businesses. Trade with China is booming as Russia reorients its economy away from markets in Europe.
“In the last two years, the Putin regime has rebuilt every element of itself to adapt to a permanent state of war,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Putin Eyes New World Order After Crushing Opposition in Russia
Operations were briefly restricted Sunday morning at three of Moscow’s airports — Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky — to ensure flight safety, the Interfax news service reported, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency. Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defenses downed a drone in the Domodedovo area of the capital.
Ukraine has waged an intensifying campaign of drone attacks aimed at key Russian infrastructure including oil refineries ahead of the election. Authorities said the refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the southern Krasnodar region was hit overnight, causing a fire that was later extinguished, after several plants were targeted on Saturday.
More Russian Oil Refineries Are Attacked by Ukrainian Drones
The Russian Defense Ministry said it repelled 35 drone attacks in eight regions overnight, including Moscow. Separately, Russia said it foiled an attempted incursion in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine on Saturday by what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said were as many as 2,500 fighters.
Three rebel Russian groups — the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Siberian Battalion and the Legion of Freedom — that are fighting on the side of Ukraine have declared they’re carrying out cross-border attacks as part of a campaign aimed at overthrowing Putin’s regime by extending the war onto his territory.
Putin dismissed prospects for a halt to the war in a televised interview on Wednesday, saying he’s not interested in a “pause” that would allow Ukraine to re-arm. Russia wants written security guarantees to end the fighting and the “realities on the ground” should be the basis for any negotiations, he said.
How Putin Engineers Longest Russia Rule Since Stalin: QuickTake
Russia occupies about a fifth of Ukraine including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Putin has declared four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine to be “forever” part of Russia, even as his forces don’t fully control them.
Russia organized voting in the presidential election in occupied areas of Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry in Kyiv said the votes were illegal and called on Ukrainians in the territories not to take part in the “pseudo-elections.”
Putin voted Friday via computer, avoiding the traditional visit to a polling station that he’s made in past presidential elections. The government said more than 4.5 million people have registered to vote online in a system being used in 29 of Russia’s regions for the first time in the presidential ballot.
Critics say the system may make it harder to identify fraud in the results.
Thousands of Russians Mourn Navalny at Funeral, Defying Kremlin
Allies of the late opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who died last month in an Arctic prison camp, have urged supporters to protest Putin’s election by turning up to vote at polling stations at exactly noon on Sunday.
Russia didn’t invite observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to monitor the election. The OSCE said in January this was evidence “democratic backsliding” had reached a critical point.
Despite the predictability of the vote, Russian officials are in no mood to admit shortcomings in the election.
“We won’t tolerate criticism of our democracy any longer,” Peskov told a youth conference in Moscow earlier this month. “Our democracy is the best.”
(Updates turnout in second paragraph, add Moscow airport restrictions in eighth.)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.