Raghunathpur Election Results 2025: Osama Shahab Vs Vikash Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Raghunathpur (Siwan) seat in Bihar, where Osama Shahab of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Vikash Kumar Singh of the Janata Dal United JD(U). Raghunathpur is a competitive Siwan belt constituency with high youth turnout and significant out-migration. Prominent parties are RJD and JD(U) under the larger INDIA vs NDA alignments.

Raghunathpur is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Siwan district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Siwan Parliament Seat.

Raghunathpur went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Raghunathpur constituency: