Raghunathpur Election Results 2025: Osama Shahab Vs Vikash Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Raghunathpur is a General category assembly seat, situated in the Siwan district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Siwan Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for the Raghunathpur (Siwan) seat in Bihar, where Osama Shahab of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing Vikash Kumar Singh of the Janata Dal United JD(U). Raghunathpur is a competitive Siwan belt constituency with high youth turnout and significant out-migration. Prominent parties are RJD and JD(U) under the larger INDIA vs NDA alignments.
Raghunathpur went to the polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Raghunathpur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The 2025 face-off pits Shahab, leveraging RJD’s cadre and family networks against Singh, banking on JD(U)’s booth management and NDA’s welfare pitch.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Raghunathpur had 2,96,780 registered voters and 429 polling stations.
In 2020, RJD's Harishankar Yadav won against Manoj Kumar Singh who shifted to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), with a margin of 11.31%. The voter turnout of Raghunathpur in the 2020 Assembly Election was 53.52%
In 2015, Raghunathpur saw 54.73% voting, where Harishankar Yadav won against Manoj Kumar Singh of the BJP with a margin of 7.30%
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.