Purnia Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: BJP's Vijay Kumar Khemka Vs Congress' Jitendra Kumar

Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections project a strong NDA victory with 133-167 seats (e.g., Axis My India: NDA 121-141, MGB 98-118; Today's Chanakya: NDA ~160), attributing gains to high female turnout (71.6%) and welfare schemes, while MGB trails at 70-118 seats and Jan Suraaj at 0-5, with Purnia likely staying NDA-held.
"The Purnia Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing Purnia assembly, has been an NDA bastion: Santosh Kumar (JD(U)) won in 2014 with 418,826 votes and in 2019 with 632,924 votes, while Independent Pappu Yadav triumphed in 2024 by 23,847 votes over JD(U)'s Santosh Kumar.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6.
Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.