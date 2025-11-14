Pirpainti Election Results 2025: Ram Vilash Pasavan Vs Murari Pasavan Vs Ghanshyam Das — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Pirpainti seat in Bihar, where RJD’s Ram Vilash Pasavan, BJP’s Murari Pasavan and Jan Suraaj Party’s Ghanshyam Das are going head-to-head.
Pirpainti went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 71.70%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.
Here is all you need to know about the Pirpainti constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The BJP incumbent, Lalan Kumar, won the Pirpainti seat in the 2020 legislative assembly elections, defeating the RJD rival with a margin of 27,019 votes (13.63% margin). The constituency is currently reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
Before this, RJD’s Ram Vilash Paswan had emerged victorious in the 2015 elections, unseating the BJP's Aman Kumar, who had won the seat in 2010. Pirpainti has historically been a competitive seat, frequently switching between the main rivals.
The dominant parties in the block are the BJP and RJD, with Congress (INC) and other regional parties also playing a role.
This time around, BJP is fielding Murari Pasavan and Ghanshyam Das is representing the Jan Suraaj Party.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.08% was achieved in phase one and 68.76% in phase two with a total of 66.91% registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.