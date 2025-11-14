Pirpainti Election Results 2025: Ram Vilash Pasavan Vs Murari Pasavan Vs Ghanshyam Das — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Pirpainti seat in Bihar, where RJD’s Ram Vilash Pasavan, BJP’s Murari Pasavan and Jan Suraaj Party’s Ghanshyam Das are going head-to-head.

Pirpainti went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of approximately 71.70%, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India.

Here is all you need to know about the Pirpainti constituency: