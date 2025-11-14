Narpatganj Election Results 2025: Devanti Yadav Vs Manish Yadav — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Narpatganj seat in Bihar, where Devanti Yadav of BJP is facing Manish Yadav of RJD.

Narpatganj seat is in the Araria district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Jai Prakash Yadav of the BJP had won by a margin of 28,610 votes against Anil Kumar Yadav of RJD. The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 61.05%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Anil Kumar Yadav had won the 2015 elections against Janardan Yadav of BJP.