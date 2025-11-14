Narpatganj Election Results 2025: Devanti Yadav Vs Manish Yadav — Who's Winning?
In the 2020 assembly polls, Jai Prakash Yadav of the BJP had won by a margin of 28,610 votes against Anil Kumar Yadav of RJD.
Counting is underway for the Narpatganj seat in Bihar, where Devanti Yadav of BJP is facing Manish Yadav of RJD.
Narpatganj seat is in the Araria district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.
The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 61.05%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Anil Kumar Yadav had won the 2015 elections against Janardan Yadav of BJP.
Historically, the seat has been largely swinging between BJP and RJD since 2010.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.