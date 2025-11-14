Marhaura Election Results 2025: Jitendra Kumar Ray Vs Naveen Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
The seat went to polls on November 6, 2025, as part of the Bihar Assembly elections
Counting is underway for the Marhaura Assembly constituency (Saran), where the incumbent Jitendra Kumar Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing a tough contest against Naveen Kumar Singh Alias Abhay Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).
Marhaura is a General category assembly seat situated in the Saran district. It is one of the assembly segments of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Marhaura has consistently been an RJD stronghold since 2015, making its defence a priority for the party in the current cycle. The incumbent, Jitendra Kumar Ray, has maintained this dominance for the Mahagathbandhan, despite fierce competition from the NDA.
The 2025 contest is complicated by the presence of JSP's Naveen Kumar Singh, whose substantial declared assets, valued at over Rs 10.2 Crore, mark him as a significant factor in the race.