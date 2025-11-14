Marhaura Election Results 2025: Jitendra Kumar Ray Vs Naveen Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Marhaura Assembly constituency (Saran), where the incumbent Jitendra Kumar Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing a tough contest against Naveen Kumar Singh Alias Abhay Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP).

Marhaura is a General category assembly seat situated in the Saran district. It is one of the assembly segments of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat went to polls on November 6, 2025, as part of the Bihar Assembly elections

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.