NDTV ProfitAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Election Seizures Of Cash, Alcohol Amount To Rs 707 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Election Seizures Of Cash, Alcohol Amount To Rs 707 Crore

Since Oct. 15, state and Central agencies seized assets worth Rs 706.98 crore as part of enforcement activities.

20 Nov 2024, 09:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cash seizures image for representation. (Source: NDTV)</p></div>
Cash seizures image for representation. (Source: NDTV)

The seizures of cash, alcohol, and other items amid the poll code for the Maharashtra assembly elections amounted to Rs 707 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of 10,139 complaints of poll code violations lodged through the C-Vigil app between Oct. 15 and Nov. 20, 10,134 complaints have been resolved, as per the information shared by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The C-Vigil app allows citizens to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Once a complaint is registered, poll officials conduct investigations and take appropriate action.

Since Oct. 15, state and Central agencies seized assets worth Rs 706.98 crore as part of enforcement activities. These include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, the CEO's office stated.

Polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday. Results will be out on Saturday.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts A Second Term For BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde's Mahayuti
Opinion
Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts A Second Term For BJP-Shiv Sena Shinde's Mahayuti
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT