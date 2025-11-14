Madhubani Election Results 2025: RJD's Samir Kumar Mahaseth Vs RLM's Madhaw Anand — Who's Winning?
Voting in Madhubani was conducted on Nov. 11, during the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar.
A Rashtriya Janata Dal versus Rashtriya Lok Morcha contest was seen in Madhubani, as the RJD fielded sitting MLA Samir Kumar Mahaseth, whereas the RLM issued its ticket to local leader Madhaw Anand. The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8 am today.
The RJD co-leads the Opposition Mahagathbandhan bloc in Bihar, whereas the RLM is a constituent of the incumbent ruling National Democratic Alliance, which is led in the state jointly by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United).
The third key candidate in the fray was Anil Kumar Mishra of Jan Suraaj Party, the debuting political party headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.
Track Madhubani Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
Voting in Madhubani was conducted on Nov. 11, during the second phase of assembly elections in Bihar. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 62.09%, as per the provisional figures shared by the Election Commission following the conclusion of the polls.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 assembly polls, RJD's Mahaseth won the seat by a margin of 6,814 votes. The runner-up was Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaf Party (VIP).
This time, VIP joined hands with the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the elections, and did not field its candidate from the constituency.
During the 2020 election, Madhubani had a total of 3.46 lakh voters, including 1.82 lakh male and 1.64 lakh female voters.
The constituency witnessed a BJP domination from 2000 to 2015, when Ramdev Mahato won the elections consecutively. However, in 2015, the seat was wrested by RJD's Mahaseth.
In 2020, the BJP was not in fray as the party allowed its then-ally VIP to contest from Madhubani. As VIP switched to Mahagathbandhan, the NDA allotted the seat to the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLM.