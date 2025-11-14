Madhubani Election Results 2025: RJD's Samir Kumar Mahaseth Vs RLM's Madhaw Anand — Who's Winning?

A Rashtriya Janata Dal versus Rashtriya Lok Morcha contest was seen in Madhubani, as the RJD fielded sitting MLA Samir Kumar Mahaseth, whereas the RLM issued its ticket to local leader Madhaw Anand. The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8 am today.

The RJD co-leads the Opposition Mahagathbandhan bloc in Bihar, whereas the RLM is a constituent of the incumbent ruling National Democratic Alliance, which is led in the state jointly by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United).

The third key candidate in the fray was Anil Kumar Mishra of Jan Suraaj Party, the debuting political party headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.