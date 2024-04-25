NDTV ProfitLok Sabha Elections 2024Lok Sabha Election: Home Voting Policy Sees Over 12,250 Votes in 48 Hours for Maharashtra Seats
ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Election: Home Voting Policy Sees Over 12,250 Votes in 48 Hours for Maharashtra Seats

Over 12,250 people voted in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra under the 'Home Voting Policy', including 9,560 voters above 85 years and 2,699 persons with disabilities.

25 Apr 2024, 11:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhindwara: Voters go through the election procedure to cast their votes for the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Chhindwara: Voters go through the election procedure to cast their votes for the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)

More than 12,250 persons exercised their franchise over the past 48 hours for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra under the Election Commission of India's 'Home Voting Policy', an official said on Thursday.

As part of the scheme, 9,560 voters above 85 years of age and 2,699 persons with disabilities voted in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada, he said.

These seats will got to polls on Friday, he added.

"More than 5,000 persons used this home voting facility in the first phase. It is aimed at senior citizens and persons with disabilities," the poll official said.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT