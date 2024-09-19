Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election: 61% Voter Turn Out In First Phase, EC Affirms Peaceful Voting

A voter turnout of more than 61% was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls covering 24 segments across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The final polling percentage can go up as data from some stations are yet to be compiled, and this also does not include postal ballots, the commission said.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest polling at 80.14%, followed by Doda at 71.34% and Ramban at 70.55% in the Chenab valley region of Jammu, the Election Commission said, quoting the latest information said.

In south Kashmir, Kulgam district led the turnout chart with 62.46% followed by Anantnag district at 57.84%, Shopian district at 55.96%, and Pulwama district at 46.65%, the EC said.

This was the first assembly elections in J-K post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The last assembly elections were held in 2014.

"The Phase-1 of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of J&K recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.11% as of 11:30 pm. The same shall continue to be updated by the field level officers as the remaining polling parties keep returning," the Election Commission said in a press release late at night.

It said the final actual account of votes recorded for each Polling Station is shared in Form 17 C with polling agents at close of polls.

Earlier, just after the polling ended at 6 p.m., Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole said the voting concluded peacefully and the polling percentage recorded by that time, which was 59%, was the 'highest in the past seven elections' -- four Lok Sabhas and three assembly polls.

Briefing mediapersons here Pole said the elections -- which covered 24 seats in seven districts -- ended peacefully without any untoward incident.

There are reports of some minor incidents of scuffle or argument from a few polling stations but 'no serious incident' occurred that could have forced a repoll, he said.

Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to cast the ballot to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents.