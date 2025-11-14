Jamalpur Election Results 2025: Nachiketa Vs Narendra Kumar — Who's Winning?
In the 2020 assembly polls, Ajay Kumar Singh of the INC had won by a margin of 4,432 votes against Shailesh Kumar of JD(U).
Counting is underway for the Jamalpur seat in Bihar, where Nachiketa of JD(U) is facing Narendra Kumar of Indian Inclusive Party.
Jamalpur seat is in the Munger district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Ajay Kumar Singh of the INC had won by a margin of 4,432 votes against Shailesh Kumar of JD(U). 1,51,910 voters had voted during the last assembly elections, making 46.61% of the total electorate in the constituency.
Shailesh Kumar had won the 2015 elections against Himanshu Kunvar of LJP.
Track Jamalpur Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
Historically, while the seat has been a JD(U) stronghold, INC's surprise win in 2020 made it unpredictable as the competition has now become intense.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.