Jamalpur Election Results 2025: Nachiketa Vs Narendra Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Jamalpur seat in Bihar, where Nachiketa of JD(U) is facing Narendra Kumar of Indian Inclusive Party.

Jamalpur seat is in the Munger district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the first phase of polling on 6 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Ajay Kumar Singh of the INC had won by a margin of 4,432 votes against Shailesh Kumar of JD(U). 1,51,910 voters had voted during the last assembly elections, making 46.61% of the total electorate in the constituency.

Shailesh Kumar had won the 2015 elections against Himanshu Kunvar of LJP.