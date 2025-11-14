Hayaghat Assembly Election Results 2025: Ram Chandra Prasad Vs. Nageshwar Das — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Hayaghat Assembly constituency (Constituency No. 81) in the Darbhanga district.

This contest is characterised by a fierce battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the primary challenge from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), a key component of the opposition alliance.

The main fight pits the incumbent, Ram Chandra Prasad (BJP), against Shyam Bharti (CPI(M)), with Nageshwar Das (BSP) adding a significant third dimension that could decisively swing the final result.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, 2025, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the JD(U) as part of the NDA led by the BJP. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the RJD and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.