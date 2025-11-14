Goriakothi Election Results 2025: Devesh Singh Vs Anawarul Ansari — Who's Winning?
Goriakothi went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 64.06%.
Counting is underway for the Goriakothi seat in Bihar, where Rashtriya Janata Dal's Anawarul Haq Ansari, Jan Suraaj Party's Ezaz Ahmed Siddique and Bharatiya Janata Party's Devesh Kant Singh are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Goriakothi constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Siwan district's Goriakothi village. Last election in 2020, Devesh Kant Singh of the BJP emerged victorious against RJD's Nutan Devi.
Before that, Satyadeo Prasad Singh from RJD had won against BJP's Singh while in the 2010 elections Bhumendra Narayan Singh from BJP had won against Indradeo Prasad.
This year too, even though Jan Suraaj's Ezaz Ahmed Siddique is making an entry, eyes will be on Ansari and Singh to see who grabs the seat.
Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD,INC.
The village's total population stood close to 2.23 lakh with 1.11 lakh males and 1.12 females and a healthy sex ratio of 1,012 females per 1000 males.
The village has a Hindu majority with 82.73% Hindus making up the total population followed by 17.01% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.