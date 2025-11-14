Goriakothi Election Results 2025: Devesh Singh Vs Anawarul Ansari — Who's Winning?

Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Siwan district's Goriakothi village. Last election in 2020, Devesh Kant Singh of the BJP emerged victorious against RJD's Nutan Devi.

Before that, Satyadeo Prasad Singh from RJD had won against BJP's Singh while in the 2010 elections Bhumendra Narayan Singh from BJP had won against Indradeo Prasad.

This year too, even though Jan Suraaj's Ezaz Ahmed Siddique is making an entry, eyes will be on Ansari and Singh to see who grabs the seat.

Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD,INC.

The village's total population stood close to 2.23 lakh with 1.11 lakh males and 1.12 females and a healthy sex ratio of 1,012 females per 1000 males.

The village has a Hindu majority with 82.73% Hindus making up the total population followed by 17.01% Muslims and then some small proportions of Sikhs and Christians in the area.