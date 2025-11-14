Chenari Election Results 2025: Mangal Ram Vs Murari Prasad Gautam — Who's Winning?
In the 2020 assembly polls, INC's Murari Prasad Gautam had won by a margin of 18,003 votes against Lalan Paswan of the JD(U).
Counting is underway for the Chenari seat in Bihar, where Mangal Ram of INC is facing Murari Prasad Gautam of Lok Janshakti Party.
Chenari seat is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.
In the 2020 assembly polls, INC's Murari Prasad Gautam had won by a margin of 18,003 votes against Lalan Paswan of the JD(U). The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 57.25%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.
Lalan Paswan had won in the 2015 elections against Mangal Ram of INC.
Track Chenari Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
In the last three elections, the constituency saw three different parties win, proving it an unstable seat.
The Bihar Battle
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA includes BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); Mahagathbandhan or I.N.D.I.A. bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The aggregate of 13 exit polls has projected a clear cut mandate for the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA, as the coalition is seen winning more than 145 seats. The halfway majority mark in the state's 243-member assembly is 122 seats.