Chenari Election Results 2025: Mangal Ram Vs Murari Prasad Gautam — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Chenari seat in Bihar, where Mangal Ram of INC is facing Murari Prasad Gautam of Lok Janshakti Party.

Chenari seat is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on 11 November, 2025.

In the 2020 assembly polls, INC's Murari Prasad Gautam had won by a margin of 18,003 votes against Lalan Paswan of the JD(U). The constituency saw a voter turnout of approximately 57.25%, as per the data shared by the Election Commission.

Lalan Paswan had won in the 2015 elections against Mangal Ram of INC.