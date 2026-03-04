Get App
RBI To Conduct Switch Auction Of G-Secs Worth Rs 20,000 Crore on March 9

The switch operation is expected to ease redemption pressure in the next financial year, when government bond maturities worth Rs 5.47 lakh crore are due.

Photo Source: NDTV Profit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct switch auction of government securities worth Rs 20,000 crore on March 9.

The auction will take place between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and settlement will take place on March 10, 2026, RBI said in a release.

The switch operation is expected to ease redemption pressure in the next financial year, when government bond maturities worth Rs 5.47 lakh crore are due.

This is the fourth switch auction announced by the RBI since February.

Prior to this, the RBI had conducted three switch auctions and bought back securities worth Rs 98,591.701 crore, RBI data showed.

In a bond switch, the government replaces bonds maturing in the near term with long- term instruments.

With gross market borrowing already budgeted at Rs 17.2 lakh crore, the move helps smooth the maturity profile and manage repayment obligations more effectively.

