Modi To Release 22nd PM-Kisan Instalment Of Rs 19,000 Crore On March 13 From Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally transfer the 22nd instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on March 13, releasing around Rs 19,000 crore to 9.32 crore farmers, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Monday.

The transfer will take place from Guwahati, Assam.

Under the scheme, launched in February 2019, the government provides Rs 6,000 annually to each farmer in three instalments. The upcoming release, timed ahead of the kharif sowing season, is expected to help farmers procure essential agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

"PM will release the 22nd instalment of PM-Kisan amount on March 13 from Guwahati," a senior agriculture ministry official told PTI.

Typically, instalments are released in February or March, June or July, and October.

The 19th instalment of Rs 22,000 crore was released to 9.8 crore farmers in February 2025, followed by the 20th instalment of Rs 20,500 crore to 9.7 crore farmers in August 2025, and the 21st instalment of Rs 18,000 crore to 9 crore farmers in November 2025.

With cumulative disbursements of approximately Rs 4.09 lakh crore up to the 21st instalment, PM-Kisan remains one of the government's flagship direct benefit transfer programmes for the agriculture sector.

ALSO READ: Maharahstra Food Minister Reports Commercial LPG Supply May Be Reduced In Coming Days

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.