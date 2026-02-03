India-US Trade Deal: Deal Did Not Compromise Interests Of Agri, Dairy Sectors — Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India has got a very good trade deal with the US, better than competitors, without compromising interest of the agriculture and dairy sectors.

Without giving details of what has been agreed with Washington, Goyal said the trade deal is in the final stages, and an Indo-US joint statement will be issued shortly detailing the contours of the agreement.

He also lashed out at the Congress party and its allies for trying to mislead the nation on the deal. In particular, he hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has a negative mindset and is opposed to the progress of India.

Goyal said that he wanted to speak in Parliament about the deal, but could not do so because of the ugly scenes created by Congress and other opposition parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded the long-awaited trade deal with the US, and the entire nation is congratulating him, the minister said.

The minister asserted that India has got a good deal with the US because of the personal relationship between the prime minister and US President Donald Trump.

India-US trade deal will open huge opportunities for the poor, fishermen, farmers and youth of the country, Goyal said.

This trade deal with the US is a good omen for India's bright future, the commerce minister added.

Goyal said that as part of the deal, the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods will come down to 18% from 50%.

