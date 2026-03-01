February GST Collection Rises 8% To Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore

The Net Goods and Services Tax collections for February 2026 rose to Rs 1.83 lakh crore, marking a 8.1% increase compared to Rs 1.69 lakh crore collected in February 2025, indicating steady economic momentum.

The collections also rose sequentially as the GST mop-up in January 2026 came in at Rs 1.71 lakh crore. Year-to-date gross collection stood at Rs 20,27,033 crore, up 8.3% year-on-year.

The gross GST collection in February, after factoring in the refunds issued, are up 7.9% on a year-on-year basis at Rs 1.61 lakh crore.

Notably, refunds for the month under review rose 10.2% year-on-year to Rs 22,595 crore.

For financial year 2026, the government has projected an 11% rise in GST collections, estimating annual revenue of Rs 11.78 lakh crore, including Central GST and compensation cess.

State-Wise Trends

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka saw the highest collection in the last month. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal were among the other states that saw a high total GST collection. On the other hand, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur were among states with the lowest collection.

