Trade Deficit Narrows To $19.8 Billion In December
The trade gap narrowed to $19.8 billion in December, as compared with $20.6 billion in November.
India's trade deficit narrowed in December as exports and imports rose during the month.
The trade gap narrowed to $19.8 billion in December, as compared with $20.6 billion in November, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Exports rose by 1% to $38.45 billion.
Imports fell by 4.9% to $58.25 billion.
Exports rose by 13.4% on a month-on-month basis.
Imports rose by 6.9% on a month-on-month basis.
India recorded a major decline in the trade deficit as merchandise exports grew, said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. There are still adverse conditions that the globe is facing, but India is doing well as compared with global trends, he said. "India is beating global trends, and we hope this continues in the last quarter."
In terms of the geopolitical conflict in the Red Sea, while the government will take stock of the situation, an impact is likely, Barthwal said.