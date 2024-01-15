Trade Deficit Narrows To $19.8 Billion In December

India recorded a major decline in the trade deficit as merchandise exports grew, said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. There are still adverse conditions that the globe is facing, but India is doing well as compared with global trends, he said. "India is beating global trends, and we hope this continues in the last quarter."

In terms of the geopolitical conflict in the Red Sea, while the government will take stock of the situation, an impact is likely, Barthwal said.