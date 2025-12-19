Business NewsEconomy & FinanceReserve Bank Board Discusses Global, Domestic Economic Situation And Challenges
ADVERTISEMENT

Reserve Bank Board Discusses Global, Domestic Economic Situation And Challenges

The Board also approved the risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks, RBI said in a statement.

19 Dec 2025, 07:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The Board also approved the risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks, RBI said in a statement (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The central board of the Reserve Bank on Friday discussed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges.

The 620th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held here under the Chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The Board also approved the risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks, RBI said in a statement.

Further, it reviewed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2024-25.

Deputy governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, and Shirish Chandra Murmu attended the meeting.

Other directors of the central board - Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, Department of Financial Services; Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Ravindra H Dholakia too, attended the meeting.

ALSO READ

RBI Imposes Six-Month Restrictions On Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Prohibits Withdrawals
Opinion
RBI Imposes Six-Month Restrictions On Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Prohibits Withdrawals
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT