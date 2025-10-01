RBI Monetary Policy, Repo Rate Announcement: Time And How To Watch Sanjay Malhotra's Address Live
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting was held between September 29 and October 1.
RBI MPC Meeting October 2025: As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concludes its meeting today, the broad expectation is that the central bank will keep the repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time.
The MPC meeting, which began on Monday, will conclude on October 1. This will be followed by the outcome, which RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will declare during his press conference.
In its August 2025 review, the MPC maintained the repo rate at 5.50% while keeping a neutral outlook. The move was announced ahead of the new round of US tariffs, which doubled levies to 50% from August 27.
At that meeting, the RBI pointed to factors such as robust rainfall, moderating inflation, improved industrial output, and supportive financial conditions as contributors to economic momentum.
Further, the central bank noted that ongoing government initiatives spanning monetary, regulatory, and fiscal domains, coupled with continued investment in public infrastructure, are spurring growth.
The real GDP growth projection for 2025-'26 remains unchanged at 6.5%, with the RBI emphasising India's ability to withstand global volatility.
For all the latest updates from the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's press conference, follow our Monetary Policy Live Blog.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Speech: Date And Time
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy meeting via a press conference at 10:00 a.m. today.
RBI Monetary Policy: Where To Watch Live
The livestream of the RBI’s policy announcement will be available on the RBI’s social media accounts across YouTube, X, and Facebook. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's press conference following the policy announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will also be livestreamed.
You can also follow the RBI Governor's speech and all the live updates on NDTV Profit’s YouTube channel and website.
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Repo Rate Cut Expected?
The central bank is widely predicted to maintain its stance, reflecting a continuation of its August policy. From February to June, the repo rate has been lowered by a total of 100 basis points (bps), bringing it to 5.5% at present.
Of the 37 economists polled by Bloomberg, 11 expect a status quo, while the rest expect a 25 basis point cut.
'A rate cut shall be a close call,' stated a note by Nuvama. While weak demand, steep tariffs and benign inflation call for the RBI to complement the government’s GST reform with a rate cut, the MPC may like to wait and see the effect of tax cuts on demand, it stated.
However, some analysts have also suggested that the RBI MPC could opt for a rate cut. A State Bank of India (SBI) research paper has said that a 25 bps rate cut is the “best possible option for RBI”. It added this would project the RBI as a “forward-looking central bank”.
The report says there is “merit and rationale in going for a September rate cut” as projections indicate that India’s retail inflation will continue to remain benign in FY27.