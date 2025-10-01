RBI Monetary Policy, Repo Rate Announcement: Time And How To Watch Sanjay Malhotra's Address Live

RBI MPC Meeting October 2025: As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concludes its meeting today, the broad expectation is that the central bank will keep the repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time.

The MPC meeting, which began on Monday, will conclude on October 1. This will be followed by the outcome, which RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will declare during his press conference.

In its August 2025 review, the MPC maintained the repo rate at 5.50% while keeping a neutral outlook. The move was announced ahead of the new round of US tariffs, which doubled levies to 50% from August 27.

At that meeting, the RBI pointed to factors such as robust rainfall, moderating inflation, improved industrial output, and supportive financial conditions as contributors to economic momentum.

Further, the central bank noted that ongoing government initiatives spanning monetary, regulatory, and fiscal domains, coupled with continued investment in public infrastructure, are spurring growth.

The real GDP growth projection for 2025-'26 remains unchanged at 6.5%, with the RBI emphasising India's ability to withstand global volatility.

