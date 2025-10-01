Business NewsEconomy & FinanceRBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rupee, Bond Steady Ahead Of Repo Rate Decision Today
ADVERTISEMENT

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rupee, Bond Steady Ahead Of Repo Rate Decision Today

The RBI MPC meeting, which began on Monday, will conclude on October 1. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the decision at 10 a.m.

01 Oct 2025, 09:24 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of RBI MPC on Oct. 1. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of RBI MPC on Oct. 1. (Source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concludes its meeting today. The central bank is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will declare the decision at 10 a.m.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Stock Markets Open Marginally Higher

India's stock market opened mixed on Wednesday. The benchmark Nifty started 0.04% higher while BSE Sensex went down 0.1%.

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rupee, Bond Steady Ahead Of Repo Rate Decision Today

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Where To Watch Live

The livestream of the RBI’s policy announcement will be available on the RBI’s social media accounts across YouTube, X, and Facebook. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's press conference following the policy announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will also be livestreamed.

You can also follow the RBI Governor's speech and all the live updates on NDTV Profit’s YouTube channel and website. 


RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Bond Yield Flat

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond opened flat at 6.57%.


RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: USD Vs INR Ahead Of Repo Decision

The rupee was steady ahead of the RBI MPC decision announcement. The local currency opened 2 paise stronger at 88.77 against the US dollar.


RBI MPC Live Updates: What The Central Bank Said In August

In August, the RBI pointed to factors such as robust rainfall, moderating inflation, improved industrial output, and supportive financial conditions as contributors to economic momentum. 

Further, the central bank noted that ongoing government initiatives spanning monetary, regulatory, and fiscal domains, coupled with continued investment in public infrastructure, are spurring growth. 

The real GDP growth projection for 2025-'26 remains unchanged at 6.5%, with the RBI emphasising India's ability to withstand global volatility.




Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT