RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rupee, Bond Steady Ahead Of Repo Rate Decision Today
The RBI MPC meeting, which began on Monday, will conclude on October 1. Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the decision at 10 a.m.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Stock Markets Open Marginally Higher
India's stock market opened mixed on Wednesday. The benchmark Nifty started 0.04% higher while BSE Sensex went down 0.1%.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Where To Watch Live
The livestream of the RBI’s policy announcement will be available on the RBI’s social media accounts across YouTube, X, and Facebook. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's press conference following the policy announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will also be livestreamed.
You can also follow the RBI Governor's speech and all the live updates on NDTV Profit's YouTube channel and website.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Bond Yield Flat
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond opened flat at 6.57%.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: USD Vs INR Ahead Of Repo Decision
The rupee was steady ahead of the RBI MPC decision announcement. The local currency opened 2 paise stronger at 88.77 against the US dollar.
RBI MPC Live Updates: What The Central Bank Said In August
In August, the RBI pointed to factors such as robust rainfall, moderating inflation, improved industrial output, and supportive financial conditions as contributors to economic momentum.
Further, the central bank noted that ongoing government initiatives spanning monetary, regulatory, and fiscal domains, coupled with continued investment in public infrastructure, are spurring growth.
The real GDP growth projection for 2025-'26 remains unchanged at 6.5%, with the RBI emphasising India's ability to withstand global volatility.