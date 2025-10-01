More Benefits For Zero Balance Account Holders? Three Consumer-Friendly Measures Announced By RBI

The Reserve Bank of India announced three consumer-centric measures on Wednesday, aimed at improving access and services for bank account holders. The changes include expanded benefits for Basic Savings Bank Deposit accounts, strengthened grievance redressal mechanisms and inclusion of rural cooperative banks under the RBI Ombudsman Scheme, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during his Monetary Policy speech.

BSBD account holders will now have access to a wider range of services, including mobile and internet banking, without any minimum balance charges. These accounts already do not require a minimum balance. The expansion ensures that all BSBD holders can perform online transactions, pay bills, and transfer funds conveniently, making digital banking formally available to every account holder.

BSBD accounts are basic bank accounts mostly operated by low-income customers. They offer deposit and withdrawal facilities and are often used for receiving government benefits.