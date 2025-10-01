Check PPF, NSC, SCSS, SSY Interest Rates For October-December 2025: Post Office Small Savings Schemes
Check latest Interest rates for saving schemes such as PPF, SCSS, SSY, NSC, KVP announced by the finance ministry for the Oct-Dec 2025 quarter.
The government has kept the interest rates for all small savings schemes unchanged for the October to December 2025 quarter. This means that investors will continue to earn the same interest rates on schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), among others.
As per the latest notification, the government has maintained the interest rates for key savings instruments, with the Public Provident Fund (PPF) offering 7.1%, while the National Savings Certificate yields 7.7%. Both the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) deliver 8.2% returns. These small savings schemes are commonly referred to as post office schemes.
A circular released by the Department of Economic Affairs, operating under the Finance Ministry, confirmed these rates on Sept. 30. The notification stated, “The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2025-26 starting from October 1, 2025 and ending on December 31, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025) of FY 2025-26.”
Post Office Savings Scheme Interest Rates: PPF, NSC, SCS, SSY, POSA, KVP
The interest rate on a Public Provident Fund account stands at 7.1%.
Both the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will deliver 8.2% returns.
The interest rate for the Post Office Savings Deposit scheme remains 4% for the third quarter of FY 2025-26.
The Kisan Vikas Patra scheme offers 7.5% interest with investments maturing after 115 months or around 9.7 years.
The interest rate for the National Savings Certificate will stay at 7.7%.
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: What are the interest rates now?
The India Post Office-backed Monthly Income Scheme will provide 7.4% interest.
The 1-Year Time Deposit will offer 6.9% interest.
The 2-Year Time Deposit would provide 7% interest.
The 3-Year Time Deposit will yield 7.1% interest.
The 5-Year Time Deposit will offer 7.5% interest.
The 5-Year Recurring Deposit will provide 6.7% interest.
The interest rates for these schemes, which are mainly managed by post offices and banks, have been unchanged for many quarters now. The last adjustments to certain schemes were made in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.