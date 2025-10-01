RBI Monetary Policy Gives Three-Shot Boost To NRIs — Here's How

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5% while maintaining a 'neutral' stance. During his speech, the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also announced measures aimed at benefiting non-resident Indians (NRIs) via offering major incentives.

The RBI has introduced a series of measures that will ease cross-border trade and further expand the role of the Indian rupee in global trade. Most notably, the Governor promised to simplify regulations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

One of the key measures includes the plans to establish transparent reference rates for currencies of India’s major trading partners.

For NRIs who remit or invest regularly in India, this step promises more clarity in currency conversion, reducing costs associated with exchange rate volatility.