RBI Monetary Policy: India's Central Bank Opens Door For Banks To Finance Acquisitions, Expands Lending Scope

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the proposal of a framework set to enable Indian banks to finance corporate acquisitions, a move that could reshape the landscape of deal-making in India. The announcement came as part of the central bank’s bi-monthly monetary policy statement, delivered by Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Earlier, Indian banks have been barred from funding mergers and acquisitions, forcing companies to rely on non-banking financial institutions or bond markets for such transactions. The new framework is expected to permit banks to provide credit for corporate acquisitions within the scope of the RBI’s new framework

“To expand the scope of capital market lending by banks, it is proposed to provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates,” Governor Malhotra said, outlining one of five key measures to improve credit flow in the economy.