RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Warns NBFCs Against Imprudent Growth, Compliance Culture

In a broad message to the non-banking financial services sector, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday warned the companies against imprudent growth, unfair business practices and usurious interest rates charged by certain outliers.

While the central bank is bilaterally engaging with these NBFCs, Das said that it is a major message not only for the outliers to keep in mind but should also act as a guidance for the entire sector.

"The consequent high cost and indebtedness could pose financial stability risks if not addressed by these NBFCs in time," he said while announcing the monetary policy.

The RBI is closely monitoring these area of concerns and will not hesitate to take appropriate action, if necessary, he said, adding that self correction by NBFCs would however be the desired option.

The RBI has observed that some NBFCs are aggressively pursuing growth without building up sustainable business practices and risk management frameworks, which should be commensurate with the scale and complexity of their portfolio, he said.

"An imprudent growth at any cost approach would be counterproductive for their own health. Driven by significant accretion from both domestic and overseas sources and sometimes under pressure from their investors, some NBFCs including MFIs, housing finance companies are chasing excessive returns on their equity," he said.

While such pursuits are in the domain of the boards of these NBFCs, what is concerning is interest rates charged are becoming usurious along with unnecessary high processing fees and frivolous penalties.

Das has asked NBFCs to review their compensation practices, variable pay structures, which appear to be purely target driven in certain NBFCs, as such practices may result in adverse work culture and poor customer service.

In a nutshell, Das said that it is important that NBFCs including microfinance institutions and housing finance companies follow sustainable business goals, a compliance first culture, a strong risk management framework, a strict adherence to fair practices code and a sincere approach to customer driven grievances.