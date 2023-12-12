Job Cards Of Over 5.48 Crore MGNREGA Workers Deleted In FY23

Over 5.48 crore job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act were deleted in 2022-23, a 267% jump from the previous fiscal, the Union Rural Development Ministry informed Lok Sabha Tuesday.

In reply to a query by JD(U) MP from Bihar Dileshwar Kamait, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said West Bengal saw the highest number of MGNREGA job cards being deleted at 83,43,469, which is 5,203% more than 2021-22 when 1,57,309 job cards were deleted.

In Bihar, job cards of 83,30,633 workers were deleted, which is 315.84% more than the previous fiscal. Uttar Pradesh saw the deletion of 78,78,403 job cards, 608% more than the previous fiscal, while Andhra Pradesh saw the deletion of 77,96,889 job cards, the minister said.