India Imports 19.63 Lakh Ton Of Pulses During April-October Of This Fiscal

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda informed that pulses imports stood at 24.96 lakh tonnes during 2022-23, 27 lakh tonnes in 2021-22, 24.66 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, 28.98 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 and 25.28 lakh tonnes in 2018-19.