Imports, Exports Of Jewellery Parcels For Personal Carriage Allowed Via Ahmedabad Airport

The import and export of gems and jewellery parcels for personal carriage are also permitted through Ahmedabad airport.

02 Dec 2025, 07:04 PM IST i
The government has allowed import and export of gems and jewellery parcels for personal carriage through Ahmedabad Airport, according to a commerce ministry notification.

The other airports in the list are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

Now, the "import and export of gems and jewellery parcels for personal carriage are also permitted through Ahmedabad airport," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said.

DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with matters related to imports and exports.

