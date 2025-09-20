GST 'Disparity' Poses Threat To Survival Of Corrugated Box Makers: Industry Association

Corrugated box manufacturers have raised an alarm over a sharp inverted duty structure created after the rationalisation of GST rates, and claimed that more than 20,000 MSMEs in this packaging segment are at risk of closure.

While GST on corrugated paperboard boxes has been reduced from 12% to 5%, the rate on its primary raw materials, kraft paper and board, has been raised from 12% to 18%, they said.

Eastern India Corrugated Box Manufacturers said the recent GST revisions have created a severe imbalance.

"This disparity leaves a 13% burden on the industry and is far from supporting MSMEs. It threatens their viability," the association said in a statement.