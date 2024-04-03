NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceGovernment Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum
ADVERTISEMENT

Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Petroleum

The new tax rates will take effect on April 4, it said.

03 Apr 2024, 11:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image.&nbsp; (Source:&nbsp;Zbynek Burival/Unsplash)</p></div>
Representational image.  (Source: Zbynek Burival/Unsplash)

The government has increased the windfall tax on crude petroleum.

The special additional excise duty on crude petroleum has been raised from Rs 4,900 per tonne to Rs 6,800 per tonne, according to a gazette notification issued on Wednesday.

The new tax rates will take effect on April 4, it said.

The taxes on diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel will continue to remain nil.

Every two weeks, we review the tax rates based on the average oil prices from the previous two weeks.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profits of energy companies.

ALSO READ

India To Build First Commercial Crude Oil Strategic Storage

Opinion
India To Build First Commercial Crude Oil Strategic Storage
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT