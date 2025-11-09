Business NewsEconomy & FinanceCentre Allows 1.5 MT Sugar Exports For 2025-26, Removes Molasses Duty
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre Allows 1.5 MT Sugar Exports For 2025-26, Removes Molasses Duty

The export allocation is lower than the 2 MT demanded by the industry.

09 Nov 2025, 07:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Centre has decided to allow export of 1.5 million tonne of sugar for the 2025-26 sugar season that started from October, according to Food Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Union Food Ministry has also decided to remove 50% export duty on molasses, he said in a letter dated Nov. 7 to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The export decision was communicated to the chief minister while listing out the steps taken by the central government to protect the interest of sugarcane farmers in the country.

"For the current sugar season also, the central government has decided to allow export of 15 lakh tonne of sugar and 50% export duty on molasses has been removed," Joshi said.

The export allocation is lower than the 2 MT demanded by the industry.

India exported about 8,00,000 tonnes of sugar against an allocation of 1 MT during the 2024-25 sugar season that ended in September.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said recently the government was considering allowing sugar exports due to accumulation of surplus stocks as diversion of the sweetener for ethanol production fell short of expectations.

Sugar mills diverted only 3.4 MT of sugar for ethanol manufacturing in 2024-25, well below the projected 4.5 MT, resulting in high opening stocks for the current season, he said.

Sugar production for 2025-26 is expected to reach 34 MT against annual domestic demand of 28.5 MT, Chopra said.

ALSO READ

Govt May Allow Sugar Exports As Surplus Builds On Lower Ethanol Diversion
Opinion
Govt May Allow Sugar Exports As Surplus Builds On Lower Ethanol Diversion
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT