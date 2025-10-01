Cabinet Gives Nod To Rs 11,440-Crore Investment To Boost Domestic Production Of Pulses

The emphasis will be placed on developing and disseminating latest varieties of pulses which are high in productivity, pest-resistant and climate-resilient. Multi-location trials will be carried out in major pulse-growing states to ensure regional suitability.

In addition, for ensuring availability for premium quality seeds, states will prepare five-year rolling seed production plans will be prepared. The breeder seed production will be supervised by ICAR. Foundation and certified seed production will be done by state and central level agencies, and closely tracked through the Seed Authentication, Traceability & Holistic Inventory (SATHI) portal.

To make improved varieties widely available, 126 lakh quintals certified seeds will be distributed to pulse-growing farmers, covering 370 lakh hectares by 2030-31.

This will be complemented by convergence with the soil health programme, sub-mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, balanced fertilizer use, plant protection, and extensive demonstrations by ICAR, KVKs, and State Departments to promote best practices.

The mission also seeks to expand the area under pulses by an additional 35 lakh hectares by targeting rice fallow areas and other diversifiable lands, supported by promoting intercropping and crop diversification. For this, 88 lakh seed kit will be distributed free of cost to the farmers.

Capacity building of farmers and seed growers will be taken up through structured training programmes to promote sustainable techniques and modern technologies.

To strengthen markets and value chains, the mission will help develop post-harvest infrastructure, including 1000 processing units, thereby reducing crop losses, improving value addition, and increasing farmer incomes. A maximum subsidy of Rs. 25 lakh will be available for setting up of processing, packaging units.

Addressing the subject of farmers' finances Vaishnaw stated, "If we focus on storage and processing, farmers' income go through a quantum jump." He added that one of the biggest challenges that arises with storing pulses is that a powder starts forming shortly after they are harvested, and therefore this problem needs to be combatted with better storage and good quality seeds.

Adopting a cluster-based approach, the mission will tailor interventions to the specific needs of each cluster. This will enable more effective allocation of resources, enhance productivity, and promote geographic diversification of pulse production.

A major feature of the Mission will be assured up to 100% procurement of Tur, Urad, and Masoor pulses under Price Support Scheme of PM-AASHA. NAFED and NCCF will undertake 100% procurement in participating states for the next four years from farmers who register with these agencies and enter into agreements.

Additionally, to safeguard farmer confidence, the Mission will establish a mechanism for monitoring global pulse prices.

By 2030-31, the Mission is expected to expand the area under pulses to 310 lakh hectares, increase production to 350 lakh tonnes, and raise yield to 1130 kg/ha. Alongside productivity gains, the Mission will generate significant employment.

The mission seeks to achieve the goal of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in pulses, reduce import dependency and conserve valuable foreign exchange while boosting farmers' incomes.

Additionally it aims to accrue significant environmental benefits in the form of climate resilient practices, and improved soil health and making productive use of crop fallow areas.