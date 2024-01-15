India's Macro-Fundamentals Strengthened Even After Facing External Shocks Since 2020: Ashima Goyal

Noting that the average headline inflation has remained below 6 per cent during the term of the current MPC, Goyal said, "The first MPC had the advantage of falling oil prices, while we have had to face the pandemic, supply chain snarls and war related oil price rise."

According to the latest government data, retail inflation rose at the fastest pace in four months in December 2023 at 5.69%, on account of an increase in prices of vegetables, pulses, and spices.