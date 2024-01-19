Davos 2024: Maharashtra Signs Rs 10,000-Crore Data Centre Deal With Web Werks

NDTV ProfitDavos 2024Davos 2024: Maharashtra Signs Rs 10,000-Crore Data Centre Deal With Web Werks
The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 10,000 crore with Web Werks for investment in a mega IT/ITES data centre in the state in the next five years.

19 Jan 2024, 12:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Webworks signed an MoU worth Rs 10,000 crore in the presence of the CM Shinde (Source:&nbsp;CMO Maharashtra /@CMOMaharashtra)</p></div>
Webworks signed an MoU worth Rs 10,000 crore in the presence of the CM Shinde (Source: CMO Maharashtra /@CMOMaharashtra)

The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 10,000 crore with Web Werks for investment in a mega IT/ITES data centre in the state in the next five years, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office has said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shinde in Davos, the CM’s office said on X on Thursday night.

The investment proposal has the potential to create direct employment for 1,500 people, it said.

Earlier, CM Shinde had said that the state had inked MoUs worth Rs 3,53,675 crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

